 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

CACC campus takes somber notice of veteran suicides

CACC veteran suicide ceremony

Central Alabama Community College in Talladega held a ceremony Friday to raise awareness for veteran suicide in Alabama.

 By Chris Norwood, Daily Home Staff Writer, cnorwood@dailyhome.com

Last year, 143 Alabama veterans took their own lives.

“We are not going to solve that problem here today,” Central Alabama Community College Talladega Campus director Jerry Creel said at a ceremony Friday morning. “But we can raise awareness.”

CACC veteran suicide flag planting 1

A host of public officials, first responders and family and friends of veterans gathered and planted 143 flags in front of the Talladega campus of Central Alabama Community College, one for each of those veterans lost to suicide in 2022.
CACC veteran suicide flag planting 2

A host of public officials, first responders and family and friends of veterans gathered and planted 143 flags in front of the Talladega campus of Central Alabama Community College, one for each of those veterans lost to suicide in 2022.
CACC veterans suicide group photo