CACC campus takes somber notice of veteran suicides

Last year, 143 Alabama veterans took their own lives.
“We are not going to solve that problem here today,” Central Alabama Community College Talladega Campus director Jerry Creel said at a ceremony Friday morning. “But we can raise awareness.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Purchase an online subscription to our website for $7.99 a month with automatic renewal or purchase a full year subscription for only $69.99 with automatic renewal. Each online subscription gives you full access to all of our newspaper websites and mobile applications. To cancel you may contact Customer Service @ 256-235-9253 or email ggray@annistonstar.com.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|All-Access: Monthly
|$7.99
|for 30 days
|1 year Online Renewal-Current Subscribers
|$69.99
|for 365 days
This service allows you continued access past our online paywall for the duration of your subscription. For further assitance, please call our office at 256-235-9258 or send an email containing your name, address and phone number to ggray@annistonstar.com.
Last year, 143 Alabama veterans took their own lives.
“We are not going to solve that problem here today,” Central Alabama Community College Talladega Campus director Jerry Creel said at a ceremony Friday morning. “But we can raise awareness.”
To that end, a host of public officials, first responders and family and friends of veterans gathered and planted 143 flags in front of the Talladega campus, one for each of those veterans lost to suicide in 2022.
“September is National Suicide Prevention Awareness Month,” Creel said. “Our goal is to ensure that service members and their families have access to the resources they need to discuss suicide prevention and seek help. Seeing the number of flags displayed is a grim reminder to all about the human cost of suicide among those who have served in America’s armed forces.”
He added that the hope was that a veteran might notice “that his struggles are noticed and (can be) addressed, and might make a different choice. And that families who lost a ‘silently fallen’ veteran will know that their loved one is not forgotten” and “that someone might be inspired to reach out to a veteran in need.”
But perhaps most importantly, “we … honor those coming back from military duty, from war. We don’t realize that what they have seen plays over and over again in their minds. They see the worst horrors of this world so that we don’t have to.”
There are resources available for these struggling veterans.
Close to home, a group of local volunteers has established Dovetail Landing in Lincoln, a community designed to provide the full array of services to veterans healing from wounds both physical and psychic.
Whitney Hudson explained that Dovetail Landing had been founded by Alana Centelli, whose son Daniel had survived two improvised explosive device attacks. The second injured him badly enough that he was airlifted to Germany and eventually sent home. Because Daniel suffered from short term memory loss, negotiating the red tape associated with veteran’s benefits was even more of a nightmare than usual, especially having to stay on hold for long periods of time. “It was a constant battle,” she said. “He needed someone to fight for him and to spend some money.”
Daniel Centelli died Christmas morning, 2019, and Dovetail Landing emerged from the tragedy as a “heart project,” Hudson said. The community will provide onsite access to VA and GI Bill related services, service dog training, equine therapy and 60 tiny houses. Each house will be designed with the individual veteran in mind. There are rock walls, canoes and other work and recreation opportunities as well.
“When he came home, Daniel couldn’t do a ‘normal job’ but he could do something like cutting grass, something hands-on that gave him some sense of purpose,” Hudson said. “We’re not giving a handout, we’re giving a hand up, that will help set them up for success. We want to see them thrive.”
And all services are free, thanks to sponsors like Honda, Norfolk Southern Railroad and Central Alabama Community College.
Veterans in crisis can dial 988 or call 1-800-273-8255 for help, or visit vetsforhope.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.