C.L.Salter first-grade teacher wins classroom grant

C.L. Salter Elementary School first-grade teacher Kristin Harper has been awarded a $1,000 classroom grant through the Alabama Power Foundation.
According to a news release, the classroom grant program provides teachers with grants of up to $1,000 to purchase materials and supplies that can be used to improve the classroom environment and enhance students’ ability to learn. Harper will use her funds to purchase hands-on science and math teaching materials.
Alabama Power Community Relations Manager Steve Marlowe, who presented the check to Harper and Salter Principal Nicole Korreckt, said, “Teachers have the power to transform the lives of students and communities, and we are proud to support them through the classroom grant program. These grants provide the resources needed to create an enriching educational environment and innovate classroom initiatives that help students succeed. We are excited to partner with C.L. Salter Elementary and Talladega City School on this initiative.”