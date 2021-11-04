Burglary is interrupted as suspect takes air conditioner, leaves behind Honda Accord

TALLADEGA — Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a burglary of a vacant residence on Alabama 77 that was apparently interrupted by the property owner.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the break-in took place sometime between 11:30 p.m. Sunday and 1 a.m. Tuesday. No one lives in the house, but the owner uses it for storage, Jones said.
When the property owner came by Tuesday, he said he spotted a white 2000s model Honda Accord that he did not recognize parked in the driveway. The back door of the house had been forced open, a $900 air conditioner had been taken, and a male wearing black hooded sweatshirt was seen running into the woods behind the house.
No further description of the suspect was available Thursday, but Jones said a bag containing what appeared to be burglar’s tools was recovered at the scene, and the Honda was impounded.
Jones added that the vehicle did not have a current tag, and the last registered owner had been deceased for some time.
Other than the air conditioner, nothing else appears to have been stolen from the house.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office investigative division at 256-761-2141or leave an anonymous tip through www.talladegasheriff.org or on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app.
Information can also be left with Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line at (334) 215-STOP (7867), or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP.