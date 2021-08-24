Burglary at Title Depot, and the police are investigating

TALLADEGA — Talladega Police are investigating a burglary over the weekend at Title Depot on East Street North.
According to Detective Jeremy Faulkner, the suspect or suspects broke out a front glass window sometime between 8 p.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday.
The only item reported stolen was a central heating and air conditioning unit valued at $850. There does not appear to have been any effort to take the cash register.
It was not immediately clear Monday whether there was video of the incident. No suspects have been identified in the case.
