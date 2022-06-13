Burglars take fireworks, cash and several antique pistols

Talladega Police are investigating a burglary at a fireworks stand and former pawn shop on Haynes Street, according to an incident and offense report.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, someone forced open the door to the building between May 18 and June 1, when the break-in was discovered. There was no power to the building at the time of the break-in.
A detailed list of the property stolen was not readily available, but included an undetermined amount of fireworks, several antique pistols and a small amount of cash taken from a safe inside the building.
As of Monday, there were no witnesses or suspects listed in the case.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.