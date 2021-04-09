Burglars of city building get a zero-turn lawn mower and a $50 gas can

Talladega Police are investigating a burglary at a city building on Sun Valley Road.
According to Lt. Jimmy Thompson, the break-in occurred overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday. The side panel of a garage was forced open and held with a cement block.
Stolen items included a red Torro X-Model zero turn lawn mower valued at $12,000 and a gas can valued at $50. Both items belonged to the city of Talladega, Thompson said.
There were no witnesses or suspects in the case as of Thursday afternoon.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or call the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.