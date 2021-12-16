Burglars at Battle Street business take several items, including BMW key, but not a BMW

Talladega Police are investigating a burglary at a business on Battle Street.
According to the incident and offense report, the break-in was at the former location of Waites Tire on the 300 block of Battle Street. It happened sometime between 7 p.m. Dec. 8 and 8 a.m. the following day.
Items listed as stolen included a 6,500-watt Harbor Freight generator valued at $700, a Harbor Freight floor jack valued at $156, a Harbor Freight auger valued at $280, a propane heater valued at $85, a BMW key valued at $340, a Stihl weed eater valued at $290 and assorted documents.
A garage door appeared to have been forced open, according to the report.
There are no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information should contact the Talladega Police Department at 256-362-4508 or the city’s anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the city’s website at www.talladega.com.