Burglar steals tools ... then uses them to steal catalytic converter from victim's car

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a burglary in Eastaboga that was followed by the theft of a catalytic converter.
According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, the initial burglary was reported at a residence on Homewood Acres Circle Wednesday between 4 p.m. and 5:15 p.m.
Tubbs said the burglars broke into the home and stole a tool box containing various tools valued at about $50. It then appears that the burglars used these same tools to steal the catalytic converter off a 1989 Honda Civic that was parked in front of the residence.
The tools and tool box were recovered next to the vehicle.
Tubbs said investigators have developed a suspect in the case but had not made an arrest as of Friday afternoon.
The number of catalytic converter theft seems to be related to the fact that the parts are relatively easy to steal, requiring only a saw and minimal automotive knowledge. Once the converters have been removed, they are virtually untraceable, since they do not have individual serial numbers or vehicle identification numbers on them. The converters include some rare precious metals, including platinum, that can fetch a premium on the scrap market in spite of the small quantities involved.
Anyone with information on this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or through the mobile app.