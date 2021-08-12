Burglar makes off with child's pink ride-on truck and nothing else

Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a burglary that resulted in the theft of a pink Mack Truck riding toy.
According to an incident and offense report, someone cut the padlock on a storage building on the 5400 block of Renfroe Road sometime between 3 p.m. July 28 and noon Aug. 2. According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, there were other items inside the storage building, but nothing else appears to have been taken.
The stolen property is described as a pink Mack semi-truck child’s ride-on toy.
As of Thursday evening, there were no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on either of these incidents should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141 or leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website.
