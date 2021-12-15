Burglar causes more than $30,000 in damage, but only thing missing: $10 coffee pot

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a burglary at the former station of the Renfroe Volunteer Fire Department, according to an incident and offense report.
The break-in occurred sometime between 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Monday, according to the report, at 4475 Renfroe Road.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the volunteer fire department uses a different building now, but the old building is still used for fundraising yard sales and general storage. The burglars appeared to have attempted to enter through a 10-foot sliding metal door, Jones said.
They were successful in doing about $30,000 in damage to the door, but not in actually making entry.
After failing to open the metal door, the burglar or burglars went to a sliding wooden door, and were successful in forcing it open, doing an additional $500 in damage, Jones said.
Once inside, the only item reported stolen was a coffee pot valued at $10, although other items may have been stolen and not missed yet when the report was filed, he added.
There were no witnesses or suspects in the case as of Wednesday afternoon.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-761-2141. You may also leave an anonymous tip on the sheriff’s website or through their mobile phone app.