BURGER TIME: Milo's gets set for ribbon cutting, grand opening to Sylacauga store

SYLACAUGA — Milo's Hamburgers newest location on U.S. 280 in Sylacauga held a special soft opening for friends and family members Tuesday afternoon.
There will be a ribbon cutting Wednesday, followed by the public grand opening Thursday.
Director of Operations Evans Smith said the new location employs about 55 people, including management, and that almost all of the new hires were local.
"We had really great turnout from the community when we were looking to hire," he said. "I know everyone is really excited about us coming to town."
There has been demand for a while, according to local store marketing manager Taylor Guthans.
"We had been getting lots of requests for a Sylacauga location," she said. "We started kind of testing the waters with our burger bus, and when that was a big success, we decided to become a permanent part of the community. And we're really excited to be here."
Tuesday's event was an opportunity for management and team members to meet and greet members of the community and to test out the grills before the big opening Thursday, she said.
Guthans added that the first 100 customers on each of the first three days in business would get special prizes. One the first day, they will get a bottle of Milo's signature sauce and a free burger, on day two a Milo's cap with a free crispy chicken sandwich and on day three it will be a coffee mug and a free shake.
The new Milo's in Sylacauga is located at 41134 US 280, Suite A.