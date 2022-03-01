Brunna Valley will begin second annual dress giveaway this weekend

LINCOLN — Brunna Valley Baptist Church is preparing to hold its second annual "Say Yes to the Prom Dress" giveaway Saturday.
Pastor Patrick Washington said the church will host the grand opening of the event Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.. He said as part of the celebration hor d'oeuvres and juice will be available for those that attend. Washington said a seamstress will also be on hand during the grand opening to make alterations as needed. The event will continue every other Saturday from this weekend to the end of May
Washington said the giveaway will include prom dresses, wedding dresses, jewelry, shoes and even men’s tuxedos all for free to anyone who needs them. He said they will also have appropriate dress for military balls.
Washington said the event is shaping up to be even bigger than last year.