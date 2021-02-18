Brunna Valley church will serve as warming station Friday night

LINCOLN — Brunna Valley Baptist Church has announced it will open its doors as temperatures drop Friday night.
Pastor Patrick Washington said his church will open as a warming station Friday night beginning at 5 p.m. until 8 a.m. Saturday.
Washington said that with recent winter weather and temperatures once again dropping again he wanted to help fill a need in the community.
“We don’t have a warming station in Lincoln, unfortunately,” he said.
Washington said food, blankets, pillows and television will be provided for those that come to the warming station. He added that several members of the church have volunteered to stay at the church overnight to supervise the shelter.
Washington said until he can find a dedicated building for a warming station he wants to begin using his church as a way to help the homeless and others in need during cold weather. He said while Friday will be the first time the church opens in this way he will begin monitoring the weather so it can continue to open when people need it.
Washington, who often hosts community events through the church, said he feels the warming station is an important service for the church to provide as part of its ministry. He said while he has had some push back to the idea of opening the church he feels it's the right thing to do.
“People need to know the church is there for them,” Washington said.