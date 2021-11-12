Brunna Valley Baptist to hold boutique next week

LINCOLN — Brunna Valley Baptist Church will hold its second “Brunna Valley Boutique,” starting Monday.
Pastor Patrick Washington said the event will run until Nov. 19. He said the boutique will feature clothes and shoes for men, women and children.
The event is the second of its kind the church has held this year. Washington said the first, which was held in February, was to help people who may have been laid off during the pandemic. He said this second Boutique is to help people who still need a little help getting new clothes, shoes and other items.
“There's still a need,” Washington said, adding that a lot of people are still out of work and may need the help.
The pastor said all Items at the event are free, but there is a limit of five items per person per day. He said people are welcome to come on multiple days however.
The church is located at 49596 U.S. Highway 78 in Lincoln.