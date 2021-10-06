Brunna Valley Baptist Church to hold job fair this Saturday

LINCOLN — Brunna Valley Baptist Church has announced it will hold its first job fair this weekend.
Pastor Patrick Washington said the church will host a New Beginnings Job Fair for Felons Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. He said the fair will be located at the Brunna Valley at 49596 US Highway 78 in Lincoln.
Washington said a total of seven employers will have booths set up during the job fair. He said there will also be resume and application help available on site. The pastor said the church will even have clothes pressed and ironed on site in case anyone attending the fair needs interview attire.
He said the event is open to everyone, but he felt it was incredibly important to be sure to recruit businesses that were willing to hire felons. Washington said felons often need help getting back onto their feet.
“We have a lot of felons in our area,” he said. “They need an opportunity to restart their lives.”
Washington said the event will also feature a few speakers and local businesses such as The Ark restaurant, New South Express and 3rd Generation Septic. The pastor said the event will also feature refreshments. He encouraged anyone in need of a job to join in on the event.
“If you are looking for employment come to the job fair.” he said