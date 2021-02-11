Brunna Valley Baptist Church sets clothing giveaway

Brunna Valley Baptist Church will hold its first “Brunna’s Boutique,” featuring free clothes, hats and socks Feb. 27 at 3-5 p.m. at the church in Lincoln.
According to Pastor Patrick Washington, the event will feature free h’ors d'oeuvres and sparkling grape juice, and will feature a real boutique atmosphere.
“This allows the individuals, whether homeless or just needing clothes, to stop and be entertained in a loving environment," he said. "This winter, many people have been laid off due to COVID-19, and we want to be a blessing during these tough times.”
Free items are limited to five per person. Door prizes will be given away as well.
Masks are required.
The church is located on U.S. Highway 76 in Lincoln.