Brookwood doctor: Don't let pandemic be an excuse to skip colonoscopy

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed virtually every aspect of life over the past year, but some of those changes could have deadly consequences for thousands of people.
According to a news release from Brookwood Baptist Health issued earlier this month, the number of colonoscopies during the past year dropped by more than 80 percent, which could lead to thousands more deaths in the coming years.
Dr. Bashar Hakim, a gastroenterologist affiliated with Citizens Baptist Medical Center in Talladega, said, “There are about 150,000 cases of colorectal cancer per year, and about a third of those people die from it. The thing is, colorectal cancer is an entirely preventable disease. That’s not true of a lot of cancers, but with colon cancer, it absolutely is, with screening.”
And colonoscopy is a vital part of that screening process. The colonoscopy can locate precancerous polyps and remove them before they have a chance to become cancerous. Most of the time, the polyps can be removed as part of the colonoscopy process, with no need for invasive surgery.
“I’d say 95 percent can be removed during the procedure. Some larger polyps may need to be removed piecemeal, but I’ve been doing this for 30 years, and I’ve seen very few that actually required surgery,” he said.
There are other screening methods available, but if they do find anything, a colonoscopy will still be necessary. Using the colonoscopy as the primary screening procedure saves a step, he explained.
For people with no symptoms or close family history, the first screening is recommended at age 50.
“If you have a first- or second-degree family member that had colon cancer before they were 60, then you should have your first colonoscopy when you are 10 years younger," he said. "For instance, if your mother or father had colon cancer when they were 55 years old, you should start screening at 45.”
There are different screening protocols for people with other risk factors as well, including ulcerative colitis or Krohn’s disease.
If the initial screening is clear, another will probably not be necessary for the next 10 years. If something does turn up, depending on the size, number and pathology, another screening may be scheduled as soon as three months out, or as far three to five years out. Between 35 percent and 65 percent of people, depending on age, will have polyps of some kind.
“If everyone who was eligible got screened, it would cut down on the number of cases,” he said.
Every kind of insurance covers the procedure, and the numbers back up that it works. Until the number of scheduled procedures dropped last year, cases had been steadily decreasing at about two percent per year every year.
“And, the pandemic is not a good reason to delay,” Hakim said. “Your chances of being exposed to COVID are much higher going to the grocery store or just walking down the street. There are guidelines in place in the hospital. Whoever drives you will have to wait in the car, they won’t even be able to come in. That’s no reason to postpone.”
While genetics are the key factor, diet and lifestyle are also very important. Eating a high fiber diet with a lot of fruits and vegetables, less red meat and no alcohol or smoking are also key factors in avoiding the most common form of cancer among men and women combined. “If you start screening at 50, you can break that cycle,” he said.
If you do schedule a colonoscopy, you will need to block out an hour and a half to two hours, including paperwork, sedation, and waiting for the sedative to wear off. The procedure itself takes no more than half an hour.
“It is a very, very low risk procedure, and the benefits so far outweigh the risks,” he said.
It is also important to keep an eye out for symptoms, he said, including bleeding, any change in bowel habits, sudden weight loss and others.
“People will find some bleeding and think it’s just a hemorrhoid, but you should still get tested," he said. "It could turn out to be a polyp or a cancer. If the screening catches it early on, it is easy to treat. If it becomes cancer and begins to spread, it becomes very difficult to treat. It is always best to prevent it.”
He added, “We need to take this very, very seriously.”
March is colorectal cancer awareness month. For more information, visit https://www.ccalliance.org.