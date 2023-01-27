Broadband access meetings held at Talladega City Hall

Representatives of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs met with a variety of stakeholders throughout the day Wednesday at Talladega City Hall regarding opportunities to expand broadband internet service into underserved areas of the state.
Most of Wednesday’s presentations were given by Jack Burbridge of CTC Technology and Energy and Maureen Neighbors, digital expansion division chief for ADECA.
According to their presentation, the average family of four needs roughly 39 megabits per second for downloading data from the web and four megabits per second for uploading. But those numbers are already obsolete in many ways, and in the near future total needs for the same family will likely be closer to 1299 Mbps/1217 Mbps.
The Federal Communications Commission’s definition of broadband is 25 Mbps/3 Mbps, but that is also changing. Congress set a new standard of 100/20 Mbps in the American Rescue Plan and Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, while the Alabama Legislature set a target of 100/100 Mbps for infrastructure funded by the state.
ADECA has worked closely with internet service providers to compile an accurate map of broadband access throughout the state, available at https://broadband.alabama.gov/broadbandmaps/. They are in the process of updating the map in even greater detail, based partially on a statewide telephone survey.
“One of the most important things you can do, and tell other people to do, is take the phone survey,” Neighbors said.
There was a great deal of discussion of federal and state funding sources for bringing broadband access to every home in Alabama, including existing programs with all of the major ISPs, but the real point of the meeting Wednesday was an opportunity for stakeholders, community members and ISPs to network, brainstorm and get to know one another.
“We hope people will converse in the hallways and meet over coffee over the next few weeks,” Burbridge said.
Alabama is already ahead of many Southern states on broadband access, but on the other hand, more than 60 percent of residents of Talladega County who are eligible for subsidies have not registered for them.
The various meetings Wednesday were attended by Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill and most of the city’s department heads as well as Talladega County Administrator Pat Lyle, two members of the Talladega County Commission (Kelvin Cunningham and Darrell Ingram, who were also representing the Talladega County School Board and Dovetail Landing, respectively), City Schools Superintendent Dr. Quentin Lee, Munford Mayor JoAnn Fambro, Steve Marlowe of Alabama Power and the Sylacauga City School Board as well as representatives of the Talladega County Extension Service, Alabama Institutes for Deaf and Blind, Presbyterian Home for Children and service providers including Coosa Valley Technology and Electric Cooperative, AT&T, Charter Communications and Foresite Engineering, which typically acts as a go-between with local agencies and service providers.