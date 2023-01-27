 Skip to main content
Broadband access meetings held at Talladega City Hall

broadband

Maureen Neighbors and Jack Burbridge of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs addressed a wide range of interested parties at Talladega City Hall Wednesday, discussing issues relating to broadband, and encouraging those in attendance to meet on their own.

 Chris Norwood/The Daily Home

Representatives of the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs met with a variety of stakeholders throughout the day Wednesday at Talladega City Hall regarding opportunities to expand broadband internet service into underserved areas of the state.

Most of Wednesday’s presentations were given by Jack Burbridge of CTC Technology and Energy and Maureen Neighbors, digital expansion division chief for ADECA.