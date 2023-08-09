 Skip to main content
Bring your foot-wheels to the next Second Saturday

Diary of a Hip Hop Woman

The Aug. 12 edition of Second Saturday on the Square in Talladega will not only offer the usual attractions, such as food trucks, vendors, bounce houses and live music, but will also include roller skating for the first time.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own roller or inline skates to the event, but there will also be pop-up skate rentals on the square from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

