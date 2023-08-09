Bring your foot-wheels to the next Second Saturday

The Aug. 12 edition of Second Saturday on the Square in Talladega will not only offer the usual attractions, such as food trucks, vendors, bounce houses and live music, but will also include roller skating for the first time.
Attendees are encouraged to bring their own roller or inline skates to the event, but there will also be pop-up skate rentals on the square from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.
During the event, Battle Street south of the courthouse will be closed, along with Court Street from Battle to Coffee Street.
The evening will wind down with a free concert at the Talladega Bottling Works by singer-songwriter Taylor Goyette from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
At the same time the festivities on the square are going on, another celebration will be taking place at Miss April’s Workshop on the north of side of the Square.
“Diary of a Hip Hop Woman” will be a special event honoring both the 50th anniversary of hip-hop culture as well as the more recent accomplishments of Talladega’s Dr. Adia Winfrey and Transform Alabama, the non-profit organization that Winfrey founded.
The event runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m., and tickets are $25. Light refreshments will be served, and copies of the June/July Upscale Magazine, featuring a profile of Winfrey, will be distributed. Music will be provided by Transform Alabama co-founder Oscar “DJ O” Austin of Tuskegee, based on ’90s hip-hop theme.
According to Winfrey, “Transform Alabama” is a 501(c)3 whose mission is to build a more equitable democracy through intergenerational hip hop-based community events.
The 50th anniversary of hip-hop theme traces back to a back to school party thrown in the Bronx, New York, on Aug. 11, 1973, hosted by DJ Kool Herc and his sister, break-dancer and graffiti artist Cindy Campbell. Although hip hop did not become a nationally known genre until much later in the 1970s, aficionados believe this event is where it all began.
There will also be a back-to-school drive in the Bottling Works Sunday morning sponsored by the church that currently meets there.