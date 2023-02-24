 Skip to main content
Bright yellow sports car still missing

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a bright yellow 2017 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen near Sylacauga late last week.

According to Captain Mike Jones, the vehicle was reported stolen by the owner from his driveway on the 900 block of Odena Road South. It appears to have been taken sometime between 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 and the following morning. 