Bright yellow sports car still missing

The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to be on the lookout for a bright yellow 2017 Dodge Charger that was reported stolen near Sylacauga late last week.
According to Captain Mike Jones, the vehicle was reported stolen by the owner from his driveway on the 900 block of Odena Road South. It appears to have been taken sometime between 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 and the following morning.
Jones said the owner told investigators that he had locked the car, and that he still had the only set of keys. He also said he was current on the payments for it.
As of Thursday, there are no witnesses or suspects in the case.
Anyone with information on the location of the vehicle or individuals involved should contact the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office at 256-245-5121 or 256-761-1556. You may also leave an anonymous tip at wwww.talladegasheriff.org or via the sheriff’s mobile app.