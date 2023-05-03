 Skip to main content
Brenda Uptain named to position with Prebyterian Home trustees

Uptain

Brenda Uptain, the newest member of Presbyterian Home for Children's Advisory Board, seen here with her daughters Carrie Uptain, Leah Uptain McDonald and Erin Uptain Brown.

Brenda Uptain, who has taught at the Alabama School of the Blind for 39 years, has been named as an advisory member to the Board of Trustees for the Presbyterian Home for Children. She will also serve on the Home’s Property Committee.  

Uptain and her husband, Myron, who previously served as president of PHFC, raised three daughters, and she has four grandchildren. Myron Uptain died in 2001.