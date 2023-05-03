Brenda Uptain named to position with Prebyterian Home trustees

Brenda Uptain, who has taught at the Alabama School of the Blind for 39 years, has been named as an advisory member to the Board of Trustees for the Presbyterian Home for Children. She will also serve on the Home’s Property Committee.
Uptain and her husband, Myron, who previously served as president of PHFC, raised three daughters, and she has four grandchildren. Myron Uptain died in 2001.
Uptain said she and her daughters truly lived life with the residents and staff on the PHFC campus during the many years her husband worked there in senior leadership roles, and they all maintain many close relationships with residents and staff.
Uptain attended the Alabama School of the Blind for grades 1 through 12, and she says she is grateful to her mother for being willing to send her away to the school, because that was the best place for her to learn.
She graduated from Huntingdon College and attended The University of Alabama and UAB. She received a Master’s Degree in Special Education with an emphasis on education in visual impairment.
During her almost four decades at the Alabama School for the Blind, she received a national award in education for her work with the visually impaired, and in 2004 she was named the Employee of the Year for the Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind.
She is a choir member and ruling elder at First Presbyterian, Talladega, and she is active in the Alpha Delta Kappa Education Sorority, the American Council for the Blind and the Afternoon of Praise Singers.