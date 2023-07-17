 Skip to main content
Boyd expects redistricting to go back to courts

Barbera Boyd

State Rep. Dr. Barbara Boyd speaks at a town hall Thursday night about the state’s process for congressional redistricting. (Photo by Brian Graves)

 By Brian Graves, Star Staff Writer, bgraves@annistonstar.com

ANNISTON — State Rep. Dr. Barbara Boyd (D-Anniston) hosted one of four town halls Thursday night sponsored by the state House Democratic Caucus on the eve of the state legislature’s special session to redraw the state’s congressional districts. The local senior legislator said she expects any new map approved to be forced back into the courts for a final decision.

Boyd addressed approximately 50 area residents at the Anniston City Meeting Center.

