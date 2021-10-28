Both sides rest their cases in probate judge Jinks' case

MONTGOMERY — The fate of Talladega County Probate Judge Randy Jinks is now in the hands of the Alabama Court of the Judiciary.
Both sides in the case rested and delivered their closing arguments Thursday, with the nine judge panel beginning their deliberations around 3:30 p.m. There is no way to know for certain how long the deliberations will last.
The court consists of a chief judge, who is also a member of one of the state’s appellate courts, appointed by the state Supreme Court; two circuit judges appointed by the state CIrcuit Judges Association, a district judge appointed by the state District Judges Association; two lawyers appointed by the governing body of the state Bar Association; two non-lawyers appointed by the governor and one person appointed by the lieutenant governor.
J. William Cole is the current chief judge of the panel. Elizabeth French, Joseph Stankoski, Pamela Higgins, Jana Russell Garner, Michael Upchurch, Walter Body, Freddy Ard and Sandra Dunaway make up the rest of the panel.
Before the deliberations started Thursday, Cole said that the Judicial Inquiry Commission, the body that brought the charges against Jinks, had the burden of proof, and would have to prove their allegations with “clear and convincing evidence.” This burden, he said, is higher than the preponderance of evidence required in some civil cases but not as high as the proof beyond a reasonable doubt required in criminal cases.
For the court to convict Jinks on any of the charges in the JIC complaint, at least six of the nine judges on the panel would have to vote for a conviction. If Jinks is convicted, the court would then have to determine whether he was to be reprimanded, suspended or removed from office altogether. Cole said the vote to remove would have to be unanimous.
Cole added that the panel’s decision would not be announced in open court, but that a written ruling would be sent to the parties and their attorneys and would be posted on the website for the Alabama Court of the Judiciary.
Unlike in a jury case, Cole acted as trial judge during the evidentiary portion of the case, but will also participate in the deliberations and will have a vote on the outcome of the case.
Employees in the Talladega County Probate Office listed several complaints against Jinks regarding both his overall demeanor and specific alleged actions, which were forwarded to JIC by former Chief Clerk Lawana Patterson in September 2020. JIC conducted an investigation that resulted in a 78-page complaint that was forwarded to the Court of the Judiciary for further action. In a lengthy television interview and a written response to the court, Jinks denied most of the allegations against him but admitted some of them were true.
JIC’s case alleges that Jinks violated three canons of judicial ethics through “racist or racially insensitive demeanor, sexually inappropriate demeanor and/or other inappropriate comments to and/or about women; inappropriate expressions of anger and/or allowance of profanity; other conduct unbefitting the judicial office; continued inappropriate demeanor despite notice of impropriety; denial, excuse and shifting of blame; inappropriate use of password protected computer and cellular telephone and/or appearance thereof and additional abuse of the prestige of the office, including seeking the early release of Mrs. R.T. from her criminal sentence and seeking for a friend’s sale of a life insurance policy.” There are a total of 128 separate incidents listed in the complaint.
Although it is not part of the complaint, since it happened before he was elected probate judge, JIC also used evidence from his termination as a merit employee in the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources in 2015. Although he had been disciplined previously for failure to do his job, insubordination and belligerent and inappropriate behavior on previous occasions, he was ultimately terminated for sending out an anti-Obama screed to all other employees in the department using a state email account.
JIC argued that his past history as a state employee demonstrated a pattern of behavior and refusal to accept blame or responsibility for his actions.
The defense called several character witnesses, including former Gov. Bob Riley, all whom said they knew and trusted Jinks and that the person described in JICs complaint was not the individual they knew, even after hearing a recording of Jinks making reference to Black Lives Matter protesters as “sons bitches” who need to “Quit burning sh-t down so they’ll have something left to burn when Trump is elected to a second term,” and the specific allegations that Jinks had previously admitted to.
The defense also called four current employees in the probate office, who said they did not feel threatened or offended by anything Jinks had said or done in office. In JIC’s final closing Thursday, they pointed out that two of these employees had not been hired until after the investigation was well under way and one of the others is admittedly hard of hearing and did not believe that men should ever take orders from women. This last witness also expressed disdain for the sole African-American employee in the office, who was allegedly the target of some of Jinks' racially insensitive statements. Jinks also admitted to showing this particular employee a video of women exposing their breasts while on county time in the basement of the court house.
Several of the defense witnesses also tried to make the claim that the allegations against Jinks were purely political in nature, although there was no hard proof offered of this.
Jinks also admitted to trying to use his influence to win early release for a former Huddle House waitress who was in jail in Shelby County on drug charges. He told several people that once he had gotten her out of jail, he planned to move her into an RV on his property and get her a job at the probate office, which she would not otherwise be qualified for since she was a convicted felon.
Jinks told some of the witnesses that he was trying to get this woman out of jail because he “liked the way she burned my sausage.” Based on the vigor of his efforts and the reference to sausage, most of these people assumed that there was a sexual relationship of some sort between the two. Jinks denied this, saying that he literally preferred burnt sausage to eat.
Mike Waller, the chief clerk who replaced Patterson, testified that he had eaten with Jinks at the Huddle House and that he had ordered his sausage “not well done, but burnt.”
The woman was eventually released not due to Jinks’ efforts but because of the COVID-19 pandemic. After picking her up from the Shelby County Jail, Jinks took her to his home, saying the camper wasn’t ready yet. She stayed there overnight before dropping her off in Birmingham with his county issued cell phone.
When she came back to Talladega, she told him she had no interest in working in the probate office and left. She is currently a fugitive from justice.
In arguing for Jinks’ removal from the bench, JIC pointed out statements he had made in the television interview and online where he compared himself to Jesus and his accusers to Judas, adding that through God’s grace and wrath, he would win and his accusers would pay, taking this as a threat of retaliation if was returned to office.
His defense argued that two of his accusers still worked in the office and those that did not had, for the most part, left voluntarily.