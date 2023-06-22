Bond violation puts Munford man in jail

A Munford man charged last year with attempting to make a pipe bomb in his home is back in jail after allegedly violating the terms of his bond.
Ryan Blake Montgomery, 23, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies in June 2022 after allegedly making alarming social media posts. The posts were discovered by the Montgomery Police Department and reported to the sheriff’s office, according to information released at the time. The exact nature of the alarming posts has not been made public, however.
Deputies interviewed Montgomery, who told investigators that he had been thinking about harming himself. He was taken to a hospital, where he allegedly told an emergency room nurse that he was building a bomb, which he went on to describe in some detail. After obtaining a search warrant, deputies found a partially assembled pipe bomb very much like the one Montgomery described to the nurse.
At some point after his arrest, Montgomery was able to post a $25,000 bond and was released from the Talladega County Metro Jail on the conditions that he make all of his court dates and get counseling through Alta Pointe Mental Health Services.
According to court documents, Montgomery also made troubling statements to the counselors at Alta Pointe before he stopped going to his appointments altogether and a missed a scheduled court date earlier this month.
His bond was revoked, and Montgomery was arrested at his home in Munford Tuesday without further incident.
He is currently being held in the Talladega County Jail without bond, according to jail records.
His next court appearance is scheduled for June 28.
Attempting to manufacture an explosive device is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.