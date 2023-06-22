 Skip to main content
Bond violation puts Munford man in jail

Ryan Blake

Ryan Blake Montgomery

A Munford man charged last year with attempting to make a pipe bomb in his home is back in jail after allegedly violating the terms of his bond.

Ryan Blake Montgomery, 23, was arrested by Talladega County Sheriff’s deputies in June 2022 after allegedly making alarming social media posts. The posts were discovered by the Montgomery Police Department and reported to the sheriff’s office, according to information released at the time. The exact nature of the alarming posts has not been made public, however.