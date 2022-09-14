Bond set at $75,000 for Talladega man arrested in connection with shooting incident

A Talladega man has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with a shooting incident at the Filter Buy plant in Brecon last week.
According to Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas, Laterrius Eugene Hawkins, 18, was arrested by Talladega Police on Wednesday afternoon. Bond in his case was set on the warrant at $75,000, and Hawkins remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail on Wednesday evening.
According to information released at the time, police were dispatched to the parking lot of Filer Buy in Brecon the morning of Sept. 8, between 8:55 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. They found a 21-year-old male suffering from multiple gunshots when they arrived.
The victim was eventually transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital by helicopter.
Thomas said at the time that a suspect was taken into custody and questioned by the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, but was eventually released pending further investigation. It was not immediately clear Wednesday if Hawkins was in fact the suspect questioned by the Task Force last week.
Both victim and suspect were Filter Buy employees who seemed to have gotten into an altercation of some sort before the shooting, but few details of the events leading up to the alleged assault were readily available Wednesday afternoon.
Information on the victim’s condition was also not readily available.
Assault in the first degree is a class B felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.