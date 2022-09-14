 Skip to main content
Bond set at $75,000 for Talladega man arrested in connection with shooting incident

A Talladega man has been charged with first-degree assault in connection with a shooting incident at the Filter Buy plant in Brecon last week.

According to Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas, Laterrius Eugene Hawkins, 18, was arrested by Talladega Police on Wednesday afternoon. Bond in his case was set on the warrant at $75,000, and Hawkins remained in the Talladega County Metro Jail on Wednesday evening.