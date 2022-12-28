 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Boiled or bottled continues to be the option for many Talladegans as winter water crisis continues

water help

Packages of water on pallets are ready to be distributed to a line of cars being driven in to receive them in Talladega on Wednesday.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Some progress was reported on the fourth day of Talladega’s water crisis, but the end was not yet in sight.

According to an update posted by the city late Tuesday night, “one portion of the system has been stabilized and we are making progress in filling the main tank and directing water towards the Mount Olive tank. This is a slow process due to the large number of customer service lines and home plumbing breaks found after today’s thaw. We are striving to have service back to everyone in 48 to 72 hours. We will keep you updated as we have more information.”