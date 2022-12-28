Boiled or bottled continues to be the option for many Talladegans as winter water crisis continues

Some progress was reported on the fourth day of Talladega’s water crisis, but the end was not yet in sight.
According to an update posted by the city late Tuesday night, “one portion of the system has been stabilized and we are making progress in filling the main tank and directing water towards the Mount Olive tank. This is a slow process due to the large number of customer service lines and home plumbing breaks found after today’s thaw. We are striving to have service back to everyone in 48 to 72 hours. We will keep you updated as we have more information.”
In the meantime, water distribution continued Wednesday, and residents in affected areas were still being advised to boil whatever comes out of their taps once service is restored.
“Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has concurred that if you have been under constant pressure and have not lost water you may utilize water without boiling,” according to a notice from the city sent out Wednesday morning. “All areas that have been reduced to no water or very low pressure should continue to boil water until such time as the boil water recommendation is lifted.”
Residents without water had the option of either getting their own containers filled up at the recycling center on South Street or picking up free bottled water at the Old Wehadkee building on Battle Street or at the Waldo Volunteer Fire Station. Proof of residence is required, and distribution efforts are expected to continue Thursday.
“Please understand that the water being distributed is for residents who are without water. Our intention is not to exclude other residents, but to assist those who are in dire need of assistance,” according to another update published by the city Wednesday.
Proof of residence is also required to use the showers at the Spring Street Recreation Center, which will be open during the day until Friday.
Same areas affected
In spite of the reported progress Wednesday, the list of affected areas remained unchanged. Specifically, areas with low pressure or no water at all still include Forest Hills, Woolfolk Road, Geneva Road, Ashland Highway (including Talladega High School), Waldo Area, Marble Quarry Road, Cherrywood Lane, Mt. Olive, Black Snake Road, Ironaton area, Grogan Road, Whitson Road and Stockdale Road.
Some Talladega County residents also reported issues with no or low pressure water, but according to Talladega County Emergency Management Agency, those issues had been largely resolved by late Wednesday afternoon.
“The County Water Department has been restored to normal operating ranges and all users on the system should have sufficient water pressure,” according to EMA. “If you do not, please contact Talladega County Water Department at 256-362-6897. The boil water order remains in effect until further notice. It will take a few days of treatment to lift the boil order. Thank you for your patience and apologies for your inconvenience.”
EMA Director Andy McWilliams gave a report Wednesday night to the Talladega County Commission on the response to the situation.
Commission Chairman Kelvin Cunningham thanked all of the employees in the county water department for their hard work, including the people in the field checking and repairing lines, the ladies in the water office at the court house and field operations manager Jeff Carpenter, as well as McWilliams for keeping county residents informed.
Bottled water arrived quickly
According to Commissioner Darrell Ingram, Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson contacted him early in the crisis and let him know Lincoln was prepared to release some of their water into the county system.
McWilliams said he had also worked closely with the City of Talladega regarding the water distribution program. As local stores began selling out of bottled water, McWilliams said he was able to contact a supplier in Autaugaville through the state.
“The decision was made to start distributing water at about 8 a.m. Tuesday, and they had a truck on the way to Talladega by 8:15 a.m.,” he said.
Some 22 pallets of bottled water, or 38,000 bottles, were delivered at a cost of just over $9,500, or about 25 cents each. A second tractor trailer was also dispatched, he said.
Some water was also delivered to area livestock, he said.
McWilliams also said that county residents who had been affected would still need to boil their water until further notice.
“When the system goes dry, the little bit of water left can’t be treated,” he explained. “There is no way to tell what kind of bacteria might be in there. So once we get back to having everyone at operating pressure, it will take a few days to lift (the boiling requirement). It will take some time to make sure that all of the water in the system has time to be treated, and and all the untreated water has time to get out. They’ll have to do some sampling and testing, so it might be Monday or Tuesday before we can say the water is safe.”
Residents began reporting a loss of pressure or loss of water altogether Christmas Day. A post on the city’s social media accounts Christmas Day read, “Due to the abnormally severe cold weather causing multiple frozen pipes to burst and creating leaks, along with the severe demand on power lines causing a water supply well to shut down, several residences have been experiencing low water pressure. The city staff, hired contractors, and other assistants are working diligently to repair the leaking mains as quickly as possible.”
An updated post added “after working all evening on the installation of a generator to maintain power to the well, it has now been restored to service and the transfer of the additional water back to the system has resumed. If you are experiencing low water pressure or loss of water, please check your plumbing and service lines for frozen pipes or leaks. If a leak is encountered on the customer side of the meter, please call for assistance in turning off the service at the meter if your line is not equipped with a cutoff.”