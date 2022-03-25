Boaz man arrested in connection with felony charges

LINCOLN — The Lincoln Police Department has arrested a Boaz man it had previously sought in connection with several felonies.
Investigator Matt Martin said the LPD arrested Sean Douglas Lawson on Friday morning after receiving an anonymous tip through central dispatch. The LPD had released a be-on-the-look-out notice regarding its search for Lawson on Thursday.
Martin said the tip said Lawson was staying at a location in Eden near Pell City. The investigator said the LPD with assistance from the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office responded to the location and were able to make contact with Lawson and take him into custody without incident.
Martin said Lawson was then transported to the Talladega County Metro Jail in Talladega. Jail records show that he is charged with possession of child pornography, sexual abuse second degree and distribution of material harmful to minors. He is currently in custody on a $10,500 bond.
Martin thanked the St. Clair Sheriff’s Office and specifically Deputies Christopher Johnson and Harley Hamer for all their help in the arrest. He said he and the department greatly appreciate it.