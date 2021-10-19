Boat wreck: car collides with truck hauling a boat in talladega

One person was injured Saturday during a collision between a car and a truck pulling a boat trailer, according to a report filed with Talladega Police.
According to Detective Lisa Garrett, a white Mazda 626 and a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado pulling a boat were turning onto Alabama 77 from opposite sides of Bankhead Boulevard when the Silverado failed to stop and collided head-on with the Mazda.
Garrett said the driver of the Mazda was transported to the emergency room of Citizens Baptist Medical Center by North Star Ambulance. Information on his condition was unavailable Monday, although his injuries did not appear life threatening.