Board's reactivation paves way for property acquisition

The Childersburg City Council voted Tuesday to reactivate the Medical Clinic Board — which has been inactive for years — at least long enough for them to meet once.
The council appointed Billy Atkinson Jr. to a seat on the board for a term that will expire next year, while incumbent board members Larry Mack Lee and Diane Sims had their terms extended to 2025 and 2027, respectively.
According to Mayor Ken Wesson, the board was created in 1984 in order to issue bonds for the construction of the Medical/Surgical Building on U.S. 280. The building was eventually occupied by a group of five doctors as Medical/Surgical LLC.
Such boards are not uncommon in Alabama, allowing government bodies to build public projects tax-free without affecting the debt limit of the government agency that creates the board.
The bond was paid off years ago, but now the city has a new interest in the building, Wesson said. Once the board is able to meet and conduct business, the plan is for its members to pass the title for the property to the LLC, which will then turn around and sell it to the city for an amount to be determined. Once the city owns the property again, the old buildings will be thoroughly renovated and the city will construct a new, 10,420-square-foot building to house the police department, the municipal court office and a new City Council chamber.
The current municipal complex will also be renovated, with the recently freed-up space mostly going to the fire department. The fire department will be building new bays and will add a classroom, Wesson said.
The entire project is expected to take about eight months.
Also Tuesday, the council:
— Heard a presentation from a woman who is urging the city to remove fluoride from the water supply. The council has heard presentations from the same woman on at least two other occasions, but as Wesson said, they need time to talk with their constituents about the issue before making a decision. The substance has been added to water systems for decades to help prevent tooth decay.
— Agreed to purchase a ventilator from Bound Tree using American Rescue Plan Funds $4,854.32.
— Appointed Marquis Marbury to the Water Board through 2029.
— Approved a new pay rate for a firefighter who recently earned an Advanced Life Support EMT certificate.
— Approved training expenses for five firefighters to get certified as Advanced Cardiac Life instructors and in pediatric advanced life support for a total of $2,990.
— Approved the purchase of two portable radar signs from MPH Industries for $14,999.
— Approved travel and training expenses.
— Recognized June 19 and July 3 as city holidays.
— Announced that its next meeting would be June 22, a Thursday.