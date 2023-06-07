 Skip to main content
CHILDERSBURG

Board's reactivation paves way for property acquisition

Goal is to create new home for police, city court

The Childersburg City Council voted Tuesday to reactivate the Medical Clinic Board — which has been inactive for years — at least long enough for them to meet once.

The council appointed Billy Atkinson Jr. to a seat on the board for a term that will expire next year, while incumbent board members Larry Mack Lee and Diane Sims had their terms extended to 2025 and 2027, respectively.