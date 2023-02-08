 Skip to main content
Board meeting taking no more action on baseball team event that raised parents’ concerns

A full house of all ages was on hand for the Pell City school board meeting Tuesday night.

 Laura Nation / The Daily Home

PELL CITY – The Pell City High School baseball program is not ending, or being put under suspension.

Nor will any further action be taken by the Pell City Board of Education regarding reports of a team sleepover, held at the school’s indoor practice facility Jan. 16, where a student was allegedly injured during a pillow fight.