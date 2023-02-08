Board meeting taking no more action on baseball team event that raised parents’ concerns

PELL CITY – The Pell City High School baseball program is not ending, or being put under suspension.
Nor will any further action be taken by the Pell City Board of Education regarding reports of a team sleepover, held at the school’s indoor practice facility Jan. 16, where a student was allegedly injured during a pillow fight.
Before beginning an executive session during a called meeting of the Pell City Board of Education Tuesday night, Superintendent Dr. James Martin spoke to a crowd attending the meeting that overflowed into the system administration offices’ foyer.
“We’re not going to suspend any baseball season, we’re here to discuss a particular set of issues surrounding a particular situation,” he said.
Martin said he was aware that there had been a lot of information posted via social media about the concerns, and the board was meeting to determine the truth that lies in between what is circulated and what is truth, and the main concern being “what is good for the kids.”
“That is what we’re trying to find,” he said.
He also issued his appreciation for those concerned who had spoken with him about their concerns, and repeated a statement often made regarding how the board members respond when there is an issue set before them.
“They will say, ‘How will this affect the kids?’” Martin said.
Martin went on to say that there were two individuals on the agenda to speak prior to the executive session, and gave a reminder that names were not to be used in the comments.
“We don’t need to be calling peoples’ names out, that goes into good name and character,” he said.
As is board procedure, each speaker was allowed five minutes to address the board.
David Myers, who was first to speak, said he wanted to make it clear that he supported the student athletes.
“And the vast majority of the people here have support for Coach Cox,” he said.
Myers said Cox represented a desire for hard work and success for the baseball team, and for building a culture of inclusion for the members.
“His coaching is to make these young men role models, and we’d all agree that he would not do anything to cause any harm to them.”
Myers told the board he “spoke from the heart.”
Myers also addressed a need for more communication about the entire concern between school officials and parents.
He stated there was a several week delay in parents learning of the events of the all-night gathering of the team at the school, and that students were questioned by school officials without parents being advised or included.
“Our children were interviewed at least three times and were required to make written statements,” he said. “But no one in this administration informed parents,” he said.
Myers also addressed comments made in the community “by one person” that he believed “tarnished the reputation” of what happened and those involved in the team gathering.
“One person made a circus of this,” he said. “You did the investigation, you have the facts,” he said.
At the conclusion of the allotted five minutes, Myers was reminded of the time limit and continued. A second reminder was given following several minutes more, until a third, when Myers concluded his comments.
“We believe that this matter should be closed,” he said.
Following this statement, a Pell City police officer gave Myers the third reminder of the time limit, saying “Sir…”
Myers then concluded his remarks, leaving the podium as the majority of those in the room clapped in applause of his remarks.
Gayle Macolly, the second speaker on the agenda, told the board she was the mother of the player pictured in a video in the room where the event was held.
She said while the video had been used on social media, purportedly showing that her son had been hurt in an apparent “pillow fight” that night, the fact was, he was not harmed while attending the event.
“A parent came to my house and showed me the video,” she said. “She thought it was my son.”
Macolly continued, saying she had several conversations with her son about the event, and he did not report coming to any harm or feel upset from the group gathering.
“He told me it was just a pillow fight, over and over,” she said.
Macolly said after the conversations with her son, she had “just dropped it. Because he wasn’t hurt. It was not an issue.”
Macolly told the board she did feel upset because “we were in the crossfire,” the way the video had apparently been used by a third party in a manner that could indicate he was harmed.
“My son being used to hurt others?” she said. “And a video being posted all over social media?”
Macolly also expressed her appreciation for her son’s coach, and the upperclass students in the program who played and practiced with her son.
“I hope that any personal agendas don’t affect this baseball program,” she said. “We have a young coach, and he wants to be a part of them (the players) becoming young men.”
Following the remarks, Board President Norman Wilder thanked the speakers for their comments, and proceeded to adjourn the public portion of the meeting to begin the executive session which was held for reasons of possible discussions of good name and character, along with elements of possible litigation, as allowed by law.
He also told the audience that no action would be taken during the session of discussion, and did not anticipate any action following the conclusion of the session.
Following the session, which began at 6:50 p.m. and concluded at 7:59 p.m., after the public meeting reconvened, Martin again addressed those attending the meeting, saying that the board is taking “no further action on this issue.”
“Our hope is we grow together as a community,” he said. “I don’t like a culture of division, it’s not healthy.”
Martin then directed his remarks to the baseball players who attended the meeting.
“Go out and win some ball games, and be good people,” he said.