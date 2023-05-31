Board honors Munford school employees

The Talladega County Board of Education honored the certified and support staff members of the month from the three schools serving the Munford community during their regular board meeting Monday afternoon.
This month’s honorees for Munford Elementary were technology integration specialist Kelli Howard (certified) and special education instructional assistant Nadine Best, both shown above flanked by Munford Elementary Principal Dr. Debby Smith and Talladega County Schools Superintendent Dr. Suzanne Lacey.