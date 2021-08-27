Blood donors visit Red Cross donation facility, receive NASCAR prizes

Friday afternoon, the Fox Sports 1 Dome at the International Motor Sports Hall of Fame was transformed into a blood collection facility for the American Red Cross.
Figures were not available Friday afternoon, but the event did seem to draw a fair number of donors willing to help meet the demand during a time when a health crisis many thought was passing seems to be coming back.
Donors received a T-shirt and two tickets to the NASCAR doubleheader Oct. 2 and a four-month special offer from Apple Music.
The last blood drive at the track was in April, just after the pandemic hit full force.
To find out more about how and where you can donate, please call 1800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org.