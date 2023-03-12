Block Party scheduled for mid-April on the square

A party “designed to showcase Talladega’s best,” as one of its organizers phrases it, will be held Saturday, April 15, from 5-9 p.m. in the courthouse square.
According to event co-chair Mary Lauren Kulovitz, the Talladega Block Party will feature “delicious food from our favorite restaurants near and far; local vendors selling goods and treats; a Kids Zone featuring inflatable jumpers, bounce houses and games of all kinds and a live band playing a variety of good-time dancing music.”
The Pilgrimage Council is also still looking for area businesses to help sponsor the event and to help them continue to give back to the community.
Funds raised during April in Talladega are contributed to many worthy projects in the city’s historic districts, including Hall of Heroes, the historic Ritz Theater and projects supporting the arts at Heritage Hall Museum, as well as beautification efforts.
Donations of any size are welcome, but there are five levels that come with varying degrees of advertisement around the square. Juniper level starts at $50, Azalea at $150, Dogwood at $300, Jasmine at $500 and Magnolia at $1,000 or more. Sponsorships are due by April 1.
Checks can be mailed to the Talladega Pilgrimage Council, P.O. Box 6007, Talladega, AL 35161.