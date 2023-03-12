 Skip to main content
Block Party scheduled for mid-April on the square

April in block party-bc_3.jpg

A scene from the 2022 Talladega Block Party.

 Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

A party “designed to showcase Talladega’s best,” as one of its organizers phrases it, will be held Saturday, April 15, from 5-9 p.m. in the courthouse square. 

According to event co-chair Mary Lauren Kulovitz, the Talladega Block Party will feature “delicious food from our favorite restaurants near and far; local vendors selling goods and treats; a Kids Zone featuring inflatable jumpers, bounce houses and games of all kinds and a live band playing a variety of good-time dancing music.”