Blind Workers of the Year ‘23

Alabama Industries for the Blind honored Jena Smith and Marquita Young as the 2023 Blind Workers of the Year at a luncheon earlier this week.
Smith was honored as this year’s Peter J. Salmon Direct Labor Employee of the Year, and Young with the Samuelson Career Achievement Award.
The Peter J. Salmon Employee of the Year Award was created by National Industries for the Blind’s board of directors in 1968 to honor the accomplishments of employees who are blind and who excel in their positions at NIB associated agencies.
The Milton J. Samuelson Career Achievement Award honors individuals who are blind and demonstrate career advancement at either an NIB associated agency or in the private sector.
Both were presented with resolutions from the state legislature presented by Rep. Steve Hurst and Sens. Lance Bell and Keith Kelly, as well as proclamations by Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill. The AIDB Board of Trustees also passed a resolution, which was presented by trustee Ronald Garrett. Trustee Clarence Haynes presented the National Industries for the Blind letter, and Vice President of Instructional Programs Dr. Dennis Gilliam gave each winner an award from the AIDB foundation.
Smith is known for her “positive outlook and dedication, (and) earning respect from both her peers and her supervisors,” according to a release announcing this year’s winners. She is a graduate of AIDB’s E.H, Gentry and has worked at AIB since 2010. She currently works on the necktie line, which provides all neckties worn by U.S. military personnel.
Young joined the AIB production team in 2011 and later began job shadowing AIB staff members as part of the Upward Mobility Program. She was later promoted to product and inventory technician.
“Wow. It is such an honor to be recognized today,” Smith said. “I love to work, and I love to learn new things. I thank everyone at AIB who has supported me.”
Young added, “to my colleagues at AIB, I encourage you to continue to do the good work you do every day. I want to share the BECC acronym that I used to guide my work: Believe in yourself. Encourage each other. Challenge yourself to do more. Correction is a positive because it helps you grow.”
Alabama Institute for Deaf and Blind President Dr. John Mascia said “this is such a special day when we get to celebrate the blind workers of the year.”