Blind Workers of the Year ‘23

Alabama Industries for the Blind honored Jena Smith and Marquita Young as the 2023 Blind Workers of the Year at a luncheon earlier this week.

Smith was honored as this year’s Peter J. Salmon Direct Labor Employee of the Year, and Young with the Samuelson Career Achievement Award.

Blind worker of the Year 2023 Jena Smith

Alabama Industries for the Blind trustee Clarence Haynes presents Jena Smith with the Peter J. Salmon Direct Labor Employee of the Year at a luncheon earlier this week.
Blind worker of the Year 2023 Marquita Young

Alabama State Sen Keith Kelley presents Marquita Young with the Samuelson Career Achievement Award at a luncheon earlier this week.