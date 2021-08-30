Blind residents complain of Talladega's cab option; BC Taxi co-owner says company acts responsibly

Because the city of Talladega has limited public transportation options, the city’s blind citizens have often relied on taxicabs to provide them with transportation and to help them run errands in town.
For many years, there has been only one company in Talladega that provides cab service, specifically BC Taxi.
Recently, some of the city’s blind residents have expressed dissatisfaction with the company, particularly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. One of these residents, Terry McKee, said that he had been in contact with another company that was interested in coming to Talladega, although the other company eventually backed out. He said he is continuing to look.
McKee’s concerns came to a head last week when he took a taxi out to dinner, then had the cab stop by the home of Anita Brown, another blind citizen, to pick up her cell phone. They stopped, the driver got Brown’s phone, and gave her a hug.
The driver had been exposed to COVID and was going to get tested later that afternoon. Although he was asymptomatic, the test result came back positive.
McKee said he had his first shot, but not the second, and after being exposed, said he quarantined himself for 10 days, missing work.
BC Taxi co-owner Billy Humphrey said he acted responsibly.
“We did have a driver test positive,” he said. “He was out as soon as we got the test results. He stayed home and did his quarantine. He had no symptoms when he went to get tested, but he had been exposed. As soon as he tested positive, that was it until he finished his quarantine. That was the end, we carried him home.”
Brown, in particular, has raised other issues with the company, particularly in regards to timeliness. She relies on the company to pick up and deliver groceries for her, but sometimes this process can take several hours, and lately, she said, they often do not arrive until the following day.
“Sometimes I have to call back the next morning,” she said. “This has been going on for a while. I’ve been diabetic since 2015, so it’s dangerous to make me wait for food.”
Said Humphrey: “We’re having the same problem everybody else is having right now. We can’t get help. We had another driver we just hired. We used to have six or seven drivers working for us at a time, now we’re down to two or three. It’s been a big problem since COVID hit, and not just for taxi companies, but for restaurants and other businesses, too. If we had enough drivers, we could be on time. But if we get a call and a driver already has someone in the cab, they can’t just kick that person out.”
The problem is particularly acute at the first of the month, he added.
At the moment, BC Taxi is the only cab service in Talladega, although there have been others in the past. The city of Talladega does not offer any general public mass transit, although there are two vans available with prior notice through the city’s parks and recreation department.
The second van was acquired fairly recently, and the city received a grant to hire a driver, but it has seen little use after the COVID pandemic hit.