Blighted property removal improves view in Talladega neighborhoods

Blight removal in Talladega is now expanding beyond the Knoxville community to include cleanup initiatives in a manufactured home community in Brecon and a mobile home park on Mountain View Road. Abandoned, dilapidated homes and other blight have been removed from both sites, and redevelopment efforts at the former are about to get underway.
James Nash of Combined Construction Services last week cleared approximately 10 acres of blight at the mobile home community at 830 Mountain View Road, while around the same time APA Properties demolished 15 dilapidated properties at the manufactured home community in Brecon.
“These initiatives will help position Talladega for economic growth and development,” City Manager Seddrick Hill said in a prepared statement. “I am laser focused on continuing to attract investors who see Talladega’s potential and desire to be a part of our city’s transformation.”
Ward 4 Councilwoman Betty Spratlin said, “This project at Mountain View Road has been in the works for a while, and I am so excited to see the progress that is being made. We are moving forward and nearing completion.”
Billy Wayne Webster, who lives nearby, added, “This is a long-awaited day. The area looks much more attractive now and this will help increase property values in our community.”
Ward 3 Councilman Joe Power, who is equally pleased about the makeover in his ward, said, “Community members are thrilled about the cleanup at Brecon. The complaints have stopped, and I have had nothing but positive feedback.”
Now that the land has been cleared, APA Properties looks forward to developing a family-oriented manufactured home community.
“When we spoke to APA Properties, it was immediately clear that this was a business committed to developing a clean, attractive, family-friendly community,” Hill said. “The city worked with APA to get the infrastructure in place. Every residence now has its own individual water meter and trash containers. Interest in the community is growing and bids are being taken to pave the road, which will make this an even more appealing place to live.”
There are approximately 20 vacant lots available. APR Properties orders and sells homes to prospective residents. New homes start in the $60,000 range. Lots are also available for rent.
In addition to the initiatives led by APA Properties and Combined Construction Services, the City of Talladega recently completed the second phase of a Blight Removal Project in the Knoxville community, where over 30 abandoned homes were demolished. The project was funded by a Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) awarded to the city through the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA).