Blighted property removal improves view in Talladega neighborhoods

Blight removal in Talladega is now expanding beyond the Knoxville community to include cleanup initiatives in a manufactured home community in Brecon and a mobile home park on Mountain View Road. Abandoned, dilapidated homes and other blight have been removed from both sites, and redevelopment efforts at the former are about to get underway.

James Nash of Combined Construction Services last week cleared approximately 10 acres of blight at the mobile home community at 830 Mountain View Road, while around the same time APA Properties demolished 15 dilapidated properties at the manufactured home community in Brecon.