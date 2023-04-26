Blaney, McGehee inducted into Talladega’s Walk of Fame

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney and the late Bill McGehee were inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame at the Davey Allison Memorial Park Friday evening.
McGehee was honored as one of the founders of the Walk of Fame, and Blaney for his success as a driver.
Following a performance by the Talladega College Marching Tornadoes, the Pledge of Allegiance and national anthem lead by Boy Scout Troop 130 and the Talladega High School ROTC and an invocation by Rev. Hugh Morris, City Manager Seddrick Hill welcomed all those who had come out for Friday’s festivities.
“On behalf of the city of Talladega, I would like to welcome you to an event that is symbolic of our community’s great love for NASCAR, Talladega Superspeedway, and the past, present and future drivers who bring us so much joy,” Hill said. “Thank you to all of our local and regional leaders who are present today. It is an honor to share a stage with park co-founder Ken Allen Sr. and Mrs. Peggy Allen, Senator Lance Bell, honoree Ryan Blaney, Talladega Superspeedway President Brian Crichton, Matt Coulter, Representative Steve Hurst, Mrs. Linda Hurst, Ms. Evelyn McGehee and Mr. Boyd McGehee, Rev. Hugh Morris, Council President Dr. Horace Patterson and Dr. Dolia Patterson. Greetings to our esteemed community leaders, including council members, commissioners and business leaders, and to all of you who are here to enjoy a beautiful day that will go down in Talladega history.”
Following the announcement of the events scheduled for the track over the race weekend, Hill spoke again, saying, “Last year, when we revived the Talladega Walk of Fame Induction Ceremony after a nine year hiatus, we were honored to recognize renowned driver Clint Bowyer and park co-founder Ken Allen Sr. Their plaques have been installed at the park for all to enjoy. Thank you, Mr. Allen, for your role in making this day possible. Today, I am so pleased to bestow a posthumous honor upon park co-founder William Boyd McGehee III by inducting him into the Walk of Fame at Davey Allison Memorial Park. It was Mr. McGehee’s great love for our city that inspired him to help create and maintain the park. His wife, Ms. Evelyn McGehee, and son, Boyd, are here today to celebrate William Boyd McGehee’s induction into the Walk of Fame. Boyd will share a few words with you.”
Boyd McGehee said his father would first want to thank the Allison family (“going back to Davey Allison’s father, they are all household names here in Talladega”) and his own mother, Evelyn McGehee, who was with him onstage.
He then told the story of how former City Councilman Jim Spratlin, former Greater Talladega Area Chamber of Commerce Director Frank Hubbard, Allen and Bill McGehee had all “gotten together and driven down to Texaco headquarters in Atlanta to try and make something happen for Talladega. That’s a councilman, a chamber director and two business owners, all working for the betterment of the city,” he said.
According to Crichton, who spoke next, Blaney had won the Geico 500 races at Talladega, the first driver since Jeff Gordon to win back to back. Crichton added that Blaney had in the top 10 points ranking for the past six seasons, and has always gone the extra mile promoting events like “The Big One on the Boulevard” at Talladega.
Blaney said he had grown up attending races in Talladega with his father. “Growing up, I discovered this is what I want to do,” he said. “This is a special place, and it is a privilege and an honor to be inducted.”
Warren Garrett and his band from Nashville carried the rest of the evening, with their first concert in Talladega.
“We made some new friends here tonight,” Garrett said toward the end of the band’s performance.