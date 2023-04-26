 Skip to main content
Blaney, McGehee inducted into Talladega’s Walk of Fame

Talladega Walk of Fame inducted NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney and the late Bill McGehee of Talladega. McGehee's wife Evelyn and son Boyd accepted the award on his behalf.

 Photo courtesy of Mary Sood

NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney and the late Bill McGehee were inducted into the Talladega Walk of Fame at the Davey Allison Memorial Park Friday evening. 

McGehee was honored as one of the founders of the Walk of Fame, and Blaney for his success as a driver.