Birmingham-area pageant bestows honor on Sylacauga man

Shannon Darby

Shannon Darby, previously crowned “Mr. Talladega Man of Distinction,” went on to win Mr. Magic City Man of Distinction and Best in Talent in Birmingham earlier this month.

His next step will be to represent Alabama in a national competition scheduled for June 29-30 in Dallas.