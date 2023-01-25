Birmingham-area pageant bestows honor on Sylacauga man

Shannon Darby, previously crowned “Mr. Talladega Man of Distinction,” went on to win Mr. Magic City Man of Distinction and Best in Talent in Birmingham earlier this month.
His next step will be to represent Alabama in a national competition scheduled for June 29-30 in Dallas.
A native of Sylacauga, Darby has been a familiar face in Talladega as well. He is the CEO of Dancing Stars Inc, with locations in Sylacauga and Talladega, as well as as a former coach and choreographer of Talladega College’s future dance team and Callie’s Kids Drama Productions. He has numerous other accolades as well.
In Birmingham, Darby gave “an emotional dance performance,” he said. “Contestants were judged on presentation, high-fashion runway, formal wear and their responses in a question and answer session.”
He added, “The national All World Beauties and Man of Distinction Pageant … is multigenerational movement dedicated to enriching the lives of all royalty and contestants grounded by the pillars of inner beauty, empowerment and service, thereby equipping them with the tools that they need to go out and lead the charge of change they want to see in their communities while always remaining fully committed to reigning with purpose.”