Big Talladega College week includes official investiture of new president

Talladega College has announced several events taking place next week, culminating with the investiture for Dr. Gregory Vincent as the 21st president of Talladega College on Friday and the events of Founders Day weekend after that.
The week’s events begin with an inaugural ecumenical service Sunday at 1 p.m. at DeForest Chapel. The guest speaker will be Dr. Gwendolyn Boyd, former president of Alabama State University. All are invited to join faith leaders in a prayer service for the leadership, students and community of Talladega College.
A Gospel concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, also in the chapel.
On Monday morning, there will be a One Community Breakfast in the ballroom at the Billy C. Hawkins Student Activity Center starting at 8:30 a.m. This event is invitation only.
Tuesday, there will be two cake-cutting ceremonies at noon in the Savery Library in honor of the school’s founders, followed by a graveside memorial service for founder William Savery at Oak Hill Cemetery at 2 p.m. There will also be a presentation called “Conversation With Giants'' at Swain Hall at 6 p.m.
There are no events scheduled for Wednesday, but on Thursday there will be a VIP reception for the incoming first lady at the Dr. William Harvey Museum of Art, followed by a reception featuring Galaxy of Jazz with Robin Latimore and Friends at Talladega Bottling Works starting at 7 p.m.. Tickets for the concert are $25 each.
The investiture ceremony for Dr. Vincent will be Friday at 10 a.m. at the Hawkins Student Center, followed by a reception at 12:30 p.m. in the library and the coronation of MIss Talladega in the chapel at 7 p.m.
The Founders Day Parade starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning, with a day part in the courtyard beginning at noon, along with an alumni reception. Women’s volleyball starts at 1 p.m., with women’s basketball starting 2 p.m. and men’s basketball immediately after. Tailgating lasts all day.
The day closes with a black-tie, invitation-only 1867 Scholarship Gala at the Talladega Superspeedway. The week closes out with the Founders Day Service on Sunday at 11 a.m. in the chapel.