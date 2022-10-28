 Skip to main content
Big Talladega College week includes official investiture of new president

Gregory Vincent

Gregory Vincent is the new president of Talladega College.

 Courtesy photo

Talladega College has announced several events taking place next week, culminating with the investiture for Dr. Gregory Vincent as the 21st president of Talladega College on Friday and the events of Founders Day weekend after that.

The week’s events begin with an inaugural ecumenical service Sunday at 1 p.m. at DeForest Chapel. The guest speaker will be Dr. Gwendolyn Boyd, former president of Alabama State University. All are invited to join faith leaders in a prayer service for the leadership, students and community of Talladega College.