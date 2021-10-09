Big Lots hosts grand opening for Sylacauga store

SYLACAUGA — Big Lots, a national discount retailer, held a grand opening today for its new store in Sylacauga in the Ft. Williams Shopping Center on U.S. 280.
District manager Darren Smith joined store employees for the opening, which included scratch-off tickets for customers, a store-wide sales event and ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Smith said the Sylacauga store is one of 1,400 stores now operating in 47 states with merchandise in such departments as furniture, seasonal items, home decor, small appliances, food and clothing.
"We are value driven, and our customers will see two kinds of pricing," he said. "If the item is on a shelf that has a label, it is an item we carry all the time at a great price. If they see an item that is priced individually, it is a special buy. We only have it for a certain amount of time, usually because the company got a great price on it."
Services such as price hold, easy leasing, and online ordering with in-store pickup are offered, and the company offers a Big Lots credit card for qualified customers.
"We are still getting our Christmas items in," he said. "Toys are still arriving, but the Christmas season is just around the corner. We carry brand name items and furniture from Broyhill and Ashley, and it comes straight from the manufacturer. Nothing is second hand or has defects."
Sylacauga Mayor Jim Heigl said he is thankful the store continues to operate in the city.
"Big Lots has always been one of Sylacauga’s most popular retail stores," he said. "We can not thank them enough for staying with us after the issues that we had to face. With their reputation, we know they will continue to do well. I find Big Lots exciting every time I visit their store."
The Sylacauga store employs more than 20 people in full-time and part-time positions.
Headquarters are in Columbus, Ohio.