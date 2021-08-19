Bid for parole fails for Talladega County man serving two life sentences

A Talladega County man serving two life sentences plus 10 years in prison will be staying behind bars for a little while longer.
Marvin Woods, 52, saw his bid for parole fail this week.
He pleaded guilty to the murder of Sintori Fluker and Datrin Swain in 2001 at the Sadie Lee Housing Projects in Childersburg. He was indicted for capital murder, but pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of murder in 2005. He was sentenced to consecutive life sentences for the two murders by former Circuit Judge Bo Hollingsworth.
He was also sentenced to 10 years in prison for escape in the first degree, stemming from a separate incident.
According to information released at the time, Woods and Swain had been involved in a series of verbal altercations throughout the day leading up to the shooting. Woods followed Swain and Fluker to Sadie Lee and shot Fluker while he was still inside the car. Swain’s body was found a short distance away, between two apartment buildings.
The escape charge stems from a separate incident at the Talladega County Jail in August 2002, when Woods was being held without bond while awaiting trial. He and two other inmates broke into the county’s control tower and opened the other cell doors. Five other jail inmates were charged with destruction of state property.
In all, 42 inmates managed to take over their “pod” and barricaded themselves in with tables and chairs. Virtually every law enforcement agency in the area responded, and the standoff was eventually broken by the use of tear gas and the Talladega City Police SWAT Team.
According to the minutes of the state Board of Pardons and Paroles posted online following the hearing, a representative of the Second Chance Program and Woods’ mother and brother both addressed the board, asking them to release Woods.
Representatives of Victims of Crime and Leniency and the Victims Services Office of the Alabama Attorney General’s Office opposed probation.
Woods will be back before the board in 2025. He has been eligible for parole since last year.