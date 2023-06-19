Bible study class provides gifts at nursing home

For the 14th year in a row, Michael Scales and his Bible study class provided Father’s Day gifts for the residents of Talladega Health Care — just like they do on virtually every other gift-giving holiday throughout the year.
This year, the gifts included gift cards, snacks, shirts and tee shirts, body wash and deodorant, house shoes and new gowns and robes for the women as well.
The Order of the Eastern Star, Elizabeth Chapter 447, contributed to the gifts given out at the nursing home Wednesday.
“This is a blessed day,” Scales said Wednesday. “We were told to love one another and to give back to one another, and this is a way to give back by helping put smiles on people’s faces. We were all blessed to come through the pandemic, and we’re still here.”
The next major holiday that Scales will be celebrating at the nursing home will be Halloween.