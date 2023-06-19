 Skip to main content
Bible study class provides gifts at nursing home

For the 14th year in a row, Michael Scales and his Bible study class provided Father’s Day gifts for the residents of Talladega Health Care — just like they do on virtually every other gift-giving holiday throughout the year.

This year, the gifts included gift cards, snacks, shirts and tee shirts, body wash and deodorant, house shoes and new gowns and robes for the women as well.