Ben Robbins qualifies to run for state house

Rep. Ben Robbins, R-Sylacauga, has qualified to run for a full term in the state house.
According to his formal announcement, Robbins “has fought to tackle the issues that plague District 33. (He) has made a major impact with his outsider approach that brings fresh and conservative ideas to the forefront. In less than one year, Robbins has already obtained $1.75 million for Coosa Valley Electric Cooperative to expand their internet network, and received funding for improved vocational training in the district. He assisted in locating wastewater resources, a graphite processing facility to Kellyton and obtained over $200,000 for repairs and maintenance at Flag Mountain.”
He added, “I am honored to represent the great people of Talladega and Coosa counties. I have relentless energy and I am facing our problems head on. I believe that our district has a greater potential, which is certainly achievable. The only way to reach a brighter future, where our children and grandchildren can prosper, is with fresh ideas that, when combined with bold leadership and true conservative values, will create the foundation of success in our area.”
Robbins and his wife Melanie have one son, Gabe.
Robbins was first elected Jan. 21, following the death of Rep. Ron Johnson.
District 33 includes southern Talladega County and Coosa County.
The republican primary will be May 24, followed by a run-off, if necessary, June 21. The general election will be Nov. 8