Beecham named ASB academic director

Brooke Beecham has been named the academic director for Alabama School for the Blind (ASB).

Beecham earned a bachelor’s degree  in exercise science and wellness from Jacksonville State University and a master’s in elementary education from the University of Phoenix Online as well as a master’s  in special education with a concentration in visual impairment from the University of North Dakota. 