Beecham named ASB academic director

Brooke Beecham has been named the academic director for Alabama School for the Blind (ASB).
Beecham earned a bachelor’s degree in exercise science and wellness from Jacksonville State University and a master’s in elementary education from the University of Phoenix Online as well as a master’s in special education with a concentration in visual impairment from the University of North Dakota.
She began her career as an elementary teacher at Victory Christian School in Pell City, then joined ASB as a teacher, where she started the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America organization on campus. She then became a collaborative special education teacher at Oxford Middle School before returning to ASB as Academic Director.
“We are incredibly pleased to have Ms. Brooke Beecham return to ASB as Academic Director,” said ASB Principal Alan Nunn. “Her experience with students who are blind or visually impaired and her familiarity with our students makes her an invaluable resource. Because of her previous experience at ASB, we have had a smooth transition in the Academic Department. We are all excited to have her back home at ASB!”
“I am thrilled to have returned to ASB because, to me, this is home,” said Beecham. “I genuinely missed my ASB family and am excited to serve as Academic Director where I can support students in reaching their limitless potential.”