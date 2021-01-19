Beards for Kids benefits teenagers at Christmas

This year, five teenagers in foster care in east Alabama saw their Christmas dreams fulfilled, thanks to facial hair on police officers.
For the last few years, officers of the Talladega Police Department have participated in a voluntary fundraiser and donated the proceeds to buy Christmas gifts for numerous Talladega County children who are in the foster care system,” according to a news release.
“From Oct. 1 to Jan. 31, officers are permitted to grow a beard in return for a monthly donation. All money collected is used to purchase the gifts,” the news release said. “They named their benefit ‘Beards for Bringing Joy’ and purchased elastic armbands to match the fundraiser … enough money collected to purchase $350 to $380 worth of gifts per child. Over the course of four years, TPD has blessed to provide a nice Christmas for 24 different children.”
Captain Patrick Thornton worked with the Talladega County Department of Human Resources for a list of children and their individual wishlists.
“Thornton specifically requested older children, who are often forgotten, or whose lists consist of more expensive items like electronics,” the release said. “”Staff at the TPD used the donations to purchase the gifts for the children, and once DHR gave the approval. Officers and staff made the deliveries.”
The release also said: “Often these children have vivid memories of police officers standing by as they were removed from their homes and families, leaving an unfavorable image of police in their minds. It is the hope of the Talladega Police Department officers can be seen in a positive light in their lives, helping them understand that police are just people who really do care about them.”
The children benefiting from the program live in private residences or group homes from Talladega to Birmingham to Attalla and points between.
Gifts this year included PlayStations and games, clothes, makeup, weight-lifting equipment shoes, jewelry and other items. Some officers took the extra step of assembling the gifts during delivery, according to the release.