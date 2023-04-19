Basketball game to benefit Arc of North Talladega County April 27

The Arc of North Talladega County will take on the Talladega Police Department in a game of basketball Thursday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Spring Street Recreation Center. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children under 12, with funds going to benefit the Burton Center and Arc’s mission of advocating for and supporting adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.
The game comes during a busy time of year.
The ARC has also announced plans for its annual "Go Casual Friday" and Sunshine Saturday Fundraiser scheduled for May 6 at the Talladega Family Life Center. The fundraiser also benefits local children and adults with special needs.
Go Casual T-shirt sales will benefit the Burton Center, Talladega City Schools, AIDB schools, Talladega County Schools (Lincoln, Munford, Talladega County Central High and Winterboro), and other Arc missions, including providing school grants to teachers who instruct a special education class, an annual summer camp for children with special needs, drama productions and much more.
To order the 47th annual Sunshine Saturday “Go Casual” T-shirt, call Arc of North Talladega County executive cirector Janie Gable Curtis at 256-362-8064 or 256-589-6784 or you can email her at janiegablecurtis@yahoo.com
The Arc is also looking for vendors and volunteers for Sunshine Saturday.