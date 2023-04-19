 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Basketball game to benefit Arc of North Talladega County April 27

The Arc of North Talladega County will take on the Talladega Police Department in a game of basketball Thursday, April 27, at 6:30 p.m. at the Spring Street Recreation Center. Admission is $5 for adults and $2 for children under 12, with funds going to benefit the Burton Center and Arc’s mission of advocating for and supporting adults and children with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The game comes during a busy time of year.