 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Basketball game benefits ARC of North Talladega

Talladega police took on the clients of the ARC of North Talladega County Thursday night in a benefit basketball game at the Spring Street Recreation Center. After a closely contested game, the ARC team took home bragging rights, 46 to 40.

The final take for the event was not available Thursday, but there was a good size courtside crowd, and the opportunity to hit a police officer in the face with a pie sold for $100 after the game was over. Officer Corey Phillips ended up taking the pie.