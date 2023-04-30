Basketball game benefits ARC of North Talladega

Talladega police took on the clients of the ARC of North Talladega County Thursday night in a benefit basketball game at the Spring Street Recreation Center. After a closely contested game, the ARC team took home bragging rights, 46 to 40.
The final take for the event was not available Thursday, but there was a good size courtside crowd, and the opportunity to hit a police officer in the face with a pie sold for $100 after the game was over. Officer Corey Phillips ended up taking the pie.
Along with Phillips, the police squad was made up of officers Charlie Hayes, Malcolm Kelley, Glenn Ray, Brennen Miller and Quonterious Hill. Chief Diane Thomas was head coach.
The ARC was represented by Derrick Hall, Catarus Garrett, Joyce King, Stacie Richardson, Holli Patterson, Stanley Jacobs, Bruce Pope, Contessa Truss, Carlos Heard, Anthony Davis, Robert Rhoden, Karen Maxwell, Jaquan Swain, Devan Huffaker, Lori Anderson, Chris Parish, Nikki Crowe and Larry Armbrester, playing as the Cheaha Bulldogs. The team was coached by Bob Curtis, Brandon Crosby and Raymond Evans.
Jeff Lang served as an honorary assistant referee.
The cheerleaders from the Helen Keller School and Dega Dancing Stars, under the direction of Shannon Darby, performed at half time.
“We really appreciate everyone coming out to show their support,” ARC of North Talladega County executive director Janie Curtis said.
All proceeds from the event go to support the ARC’s mission of advocating for and supporting children and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.