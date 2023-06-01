Bank helps children’s home with donation

A Georgia-based bank is helping teenagers at the Presbyterian Home for Children who are dealing with traumatic events in their lives.
According to a press release issued by the Home in May, the institution “received a $2,500 donation from Synovus to help at-risk teenage girls build a promising future. The donation supports the Home’s Moderate Residential Care Therapeutic Program, which serves teenage girls who have previously experienced extreme trauma or neglect. Synovus also participated in the Home’s Sweet Home Soirée in Huntsville on May 11.”
That event gave Presbyterian Home “an opportunity to recognize individuals and organizations like Synovus Bank that have been faithful and impactful partners enabling the continuing care of the precious children and youth entrusted to our care,” said Doug Marshall, president and CEO of the Home.
“Synovus is committed to investing in communities to encourage purposeful and meaningful change,” Synovus Division CEO Nelson Bean said. “We’re proud to support Presbyterian Home for Children and its efforts to ensure all teenagers under its care have resources to reach their full potential.”