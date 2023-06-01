 Skip to main content
Bank helps children’s home with donation

Presbyterian Home President Doug Marshall with Jonah Terry, a commercial underwriter with Synovus, who volunteered at Ascension Leadership Academy, the Home’s fully accredited K-12 school, while he attended Auburn University.

A Georgia-based bank is helping teenagers at the Presbyterian Home for Children who are dealing with traumatic events in their lives.

According to a press release issued by the Home in May, the institution “received a $2,500 donation from Synovus to help at-risk teenage girls build a promising future. The donation supports the Home’s Moderate Residential Care Therapeutic Program, which serves teenage girls who have previously experienced extreme trauma or neglect. Synovus also participated in the Home’s Sweet Home Soirée in Huntsville on May 11.”