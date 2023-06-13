 Skip to main content
Bang it, clang it, get the message out about reading

Children at the Lincoln Library gathered close to hear what Seymore had to say about reading and using their imagination.

He’s not a quiet kind of guy.

He’s the kind of guy who likes to surround himself with drum sets and sticks and lots of other things that can make a racket, including children.