Bang it, clang it, get the message out about reading

He’s not a quiet kind of guy.
He’s the kind of guy who likes to surround himself with drum sets and sticks and lots of other things that can make a racket, including children.
Mark Seymore announces himself to the youngsters who are often his audiences with a clang and a bang, sometimes a whistle, and almost always, accompanied by a catchy tune.
Seymore’s visit to the Lincoln Library Tuesday morning was all that and then some for the young folks who surrounded him seated on the floor, as he pulled out instruments and showed them percussion as they’d likely never seen it before.
With two drum sets and an endless collection of instruments that keep the beat, Seymore and his catchy tunes and rhythms were quick to catch the children’s eyes and ears.
He also told them about “catching the reading bug,” and that the process was an easy one while they visited their book-filled library.
By the end of his time with them, Seymore had his audience ready, and they were free to go out on their own adventures to anywhere they wished — right inside that very building.
Seymore provided the second of four entertaining mornings set at the Lincoln Library, wih another set for next Tuesday, June 20, at 10 a.m. with guest Rick Rakestraw. He’ll show young library patrons a collection of animals from different parts of the world.
Tuesday, June 27, it’s Hoops for Fitness at the library, with children getting an introduction to the fun they can have “hula-hooping” around with their friends and family.
Following the event, reading prizes for the program will be awarded.
Thursday, June 15, brings a full Craft Day for the library, and library director Robin Bishop said participants may come for the whole session from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., or attend part of the day learning some new crafts to enjoy.
It’s Game Day, All Day for Thursday, June 22, and this gets started at 9 a.m. and continues until 5 p.m. as well. Library staff members will lead the youth in an assortment of carnival games and fun winning prizes.
Throughout the remaining weeks of the program, children will be encouraged to take part in an age level reading challenge and to check out books to enjoy at home. They can also learn about keeping reading longs of what they read, how to submit a written book review of what they’ve read, along with starring in their own book review video.
You may call the library at 205 763-4080 for more information about the programs