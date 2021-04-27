Balloon release set to honor the late Corvious Barclay

To honor what would have been her son’s 42nd birthday, Angela Barclay, mother of the late Corvious Barclay, said she plans to host a balloon release in his honor in Pines Park on Sunday from 9-10 a.m.
Anyone, especially anyone who has lost a loved one to violence during the past year, is welcome to attend, she said.
Ten people were killed inside the city limits of Talladega in 2020, and there have been two more in the new year. One case was closed as being justified, and arrests have been made in three other cases, including Barclay’s.